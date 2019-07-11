UW-Oshkosh officials have announced the names of students that qualified for the University's Dean's List and Honor Roll in spring 2019.
Students receiving honors from Columbus include: Jacob Anderson, Honor Roll, Dylan Golemgeski, Honor Roll, Mitchell Hasey, Dean's List, Aleigha Phillips, Honor Roll, Corrine Seibt, Honor Roll, Jaime Sydow, Honor Roll, Amanda Zander, Dean's List.
Students from Fall River include: Lexi Colotti, Dean's List, Cortney Mullen, Dean's List, Roman Mullen, Honor Roll, Danielle Sawyer, Dean's List, Jessica Sawyer, Dean's List, Jacob Smith, Honor Roll, Hunter Tank, Honor Roll, Samantha Volkmann, Honor Roll.
To qualify for the honor roll on the UW-Oshkosh campus, a student must take at least 12 credits and earn a grade-point average (GPA) of at least 3.3 (out of a possible 4.0). Those with a GPA of 3.75 or better qualify for the Dean’s List.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)