The Columbus High School WAM 2020 students will be hosting a brat fry at Rechek’s Food Pride, 609 N. Spring Street, Beaver Dam, on Sunday, July 21, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wisconsin Ambassadors of Music (WAM) consists of high school band and choir students who have been nominated by their directors to represent Wisconsin as Musical Goodwill Ambassadors on the European Tour 2020. This unforgettable musical adventure is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for these students. The brat fry is one of our fundraisers to help offset the cost of the trip, which is solely the responsibility of each student.
Please come out to Rechek’s on Sunday and support the WAM 2020 students from Columbus High School. Watch for more information on upcoming fundraisers for this group.
