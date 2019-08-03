The Columbus Music Boosters is selling Emil’s pizzas to raise money to support all the Columbus school district music programs. They cannot continue to provide this much needed support without help from the public. School will be starting soon and football season is just around the corner, time to fill freezers with delicious Emil’s pizzas. It also helps support a great cause.
Pizza prices are as follows: cheese $6.50; sausage $7; sausage-mushroom $; pepperoni $7; sausage pepperoni $7; bacon cheeseburger $8; deluxe $8; hi rise porker $9; hi rise egg sausage bacon breakfast pizza $9.
Other items: cheese fries $6; garlic bread with cheese in a three-pack, $5.
Orders must be placed by Aug. 8. Pick-up will be on or around Aug. 26, in the Columbus High School parking lot. Payment: Cash or checks written to Columbus Music Boosters due at time of order.
If interested, please text/call Melody Tadych at 608-338-8443 or email: cbusmusicboosters@gmail.com.
