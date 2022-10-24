Financial literacy makes cents at St. Aloysius School

The students at St. Aloysius School in Sauk City recently learned that financial literacy can be rewarding.

The Catholic school, belonging to Divine Mercy Parish, recently was awarded a $10,000 grant from the Jackson Charitable Foundation, a nonprofit advancing financial knowledge on a national scale. St. Aloysius was chosen the winner of their 6th annual Cha-Ching Money Smart Kids Pledge Challenge.

The Cha-Ching Money Smart Kids Pledge Challenge gives K-6 students a chance to win the grant to promote financial literacy at their school, along with $1,000 designated for a philanthropic donation of the school's choosing.

With the $10,000, the school plans to purchase new computers and classroom materials to support financial literacy instruction. The $1,000 donation will go to, based on the recommendation of St. Aloysius's students, the Sauk Prairie Food Pantry.

Daniela Saldana, principal of the school, said in a statement, "There are several projects that we wanted our students to take on in the area of finance and administration. Now, the dream of giving our students an enriched experience will come true."

Statistically, financial literacy nationally is more nightmare than dream. According to the website annuity.org, Americans have over $800 billion in credit card debt. One-third of adults report that "just getting by financially" describes them completely or very well. In addition, 25% of Americans say they don't have anyone they can ask for trusted financial guidance.

Learning about finances early in life will help. For teens, 75% lack confidence in their knowledge of personal finance. Only half of states in the country require either a personal finance or economics course to graduate. In addition, 41% of teens don't know what a 401(k) is and 32% don't know the difference between a debit card and a credit card.

The Jackson Charitable Foundation, a 501(c)(3), is the charitable giving arm of the Jackson National Life Insurance Company. The organization is eager to reverse those statistical trends. Working with Jackson associates and partners, the organization seeks to provide economic opportunities that build stronger communities and Sauk City is now one of those recipients.

"It is a joy to see communities collaborate for the benefit of students," said Danielle Robinson, Jackson Charitable Foundation's executive director.

The Cha-Ching Money Smart Kids Pledge Challenge supports a larger educational partnership that provides no-cost digital resources for use in the classroom and at home. It encourages fundamental financial skills in K-6 students focusing on four pillars of financial literacy: earn, save, spend, and donate.

Those pillars at St. Aloysius School have now been made stronger.