Free, reduced lunch policy released

Application forms will be sent to all homes with a notice to parents or guardians. To apply for free or reduced price meals or free milk, households must fill out the application and return it to the school, unless a family is otherwise notified at the start of the school year that children are eligible through direct certification. The information provided on the application will be used to determine eligibility and may be verified at any time during the school year by program officials. Applications may be submitted at any time during the year.