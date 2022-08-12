Free, reduced lunch policy released

The Columbus School District announced its policy for children unable to pay the full price of meals served under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program or milk for split-session students served under the Special Milk Program. Each school office and the central office has a copy of the policy, which is available for review.

Application forms will be sent to all homes with a notice to parents or guardians. To apply for free or reduced price meals or free milk, households must fill out the application and return it to the school, unless a family is otherwise notified at the start of the school year that children are eligible through direct certification. The information provided on the application will be used to determine eligibility and may be verified at any time during the school year by program officials. Applications may be submitted at any time during the year.

If a household member becomes unemployed or if the household size changes, the family should contact the school. Such changes may make the household eligible for reduced price meals or free meals if the household income falls at or below the levels shown above, and they may reapply at that time.

Stacey Post will review applications and determine eligibility. To make a formal appeal, parents may make a request either orally or in writing to Jacob Flood, superintendent, 200 W. School St., Columbus, WI 53925, 920-623-5950.