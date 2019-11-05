{{featured_button_text}}

To be named on the honor roll, students must have earned all “A's” or higher on their quarterly report cards.

Community Christian School has named the following students to the first quarter honor roll: Joshua Bennett, Benjamin Cook, Cloe Blackford, Molly Blackford, Caleb Considine, Isaiah Considine, Ruth Davidson, Christopher Cook, William Finger, Ana Geike, Bethany Heller, Grace Hoch, Hallie Kepple, Chloe Sundsmo, Micah Wenninger.

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.