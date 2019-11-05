To be named on the honor roll, students must have earned all “A's” or higher on their quarterly report cards.
Community Christian School has named the following students to the first quarter honor roll: Joshua Bennett, Benjamin Cook, Cloe Blackford, Molly Blackford, Caleb Considine, Isaiah Considine, Ruth Davidson, Christopher Cook, William Finger, Ana Geike, Bethany Heller, Grace Hoch, Hallie Kepple, Chloe Sundsmo, Micah Wenninger.
