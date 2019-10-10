Madison College application fees are waived during the Instant Application Night event to be held from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Oct. 17 at the Portage campus, 330 W. Collins St.
Staff will be on-hand during the event to talk to potential students and their families about financial aid, campus life, careers and resources available at the college.
Registration is not required for this free drop-in event. A student intending to apply should bring their Social Security number, tax returns for previous two years, current bank account balances, amounts of other income and value of other assets and a valid photo ID.
High school students can learn about the Scholars of Promise program that fills the gap between state and federal financial aid and the cost of tuition. Scholars also receive assistance and support throughout their time at Madison College. Deadline to apply for Scholars of Promise is April 1.
For more information, visit madisoncollege.edu/instant-application-night.
