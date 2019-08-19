{{featured_button_text}}

Emma Kuntz of Beaver Dam has been named to the dean's list during the fall 2018 semester at Olivet Nazarene University, Bourbonnais, Illinois, granted to students with a grade-point average of 3.50 or higher.

