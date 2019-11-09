Area students were named to the fourth-quarter honor roll at Lakeside Lutheran High School in Lake Mills.
High honors (3.75-4.0 grade-point average)
Grade 12
Janae Jensen, Juneau; Cole Schuster, Juneau.
Grade 11
Grace Seim, Beaver Dam; Laura Zank, Juneau.
Grade 10
Mya Hemling, Beaver Dam; Kyle Main, Juneau.
Grade 9
Grace Cody, Juneau; Laura Giroux, Horicon; Nora Larson, Columbus; Nina Litherland, Columbus; Kayley McLain, Juneau; David Taylor Evert, Beaver Dam.
Honors (3.25–3.749 GPA)
Grade 12
Andrew Buelter, Juneau; Alicia Childs, Columbus; Wesley McLain, Juneau; Micah Missall, Rio.
Grade 11
Joel Kluz, Juneau; Darren Schuster, Juneau; Jennifer Taylor Evert, Beaver Dam; Elijah Wohling, Beaver Dam.
Grade 10
Caelan Baney, Columbus; Carter Huber, Columbus; Naomi Hundt, Beaver Dam; Faith Retzlaff, Columbus.
Grade 9
Bridget Cichanofsky, Reeseville.
Commendables (3.0- 3.249 GPA)
Grade 12
Breanna Preskar, Juneau.
Grade 11
Megan Grambsch, Columbus; Gabriel Uttech, Fall River; Nicholas Yaroch, Fall River.
Grade 10
Jesse Schultz, Columbus; Josiah Schwartz, Columbus; Brandon Steger, Juneau.
Grade 9
Hunter Sommer, Columbus; Nathan Yaroch, Fall River.
