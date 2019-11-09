{{featured_button_text}}

Area students were named to the fourth-quarter honor roll at Lakeside Lutheran High School in Lake Mills.

High honors (3.75-4.0 grade-point average)

Grade 12

Janae Jensen, Juneau; Cole Schuster, Juneau.

Grade 11

Grace Seim, Beaver Dam; Laura Zank, Juneau.

Grade 10

Mya Hemling, Beaver Dam; Kyle Main, Juneau.

Grade 9

Grace Cody, Juneau; Laura Giroux, Horicon; Nora Larson, Columbus; Nina Litherland, Columbus; Kayley McLain, Juneau; David Taylor Evert, Beaver Dam.

Honors (3.25–3.749 GPA)

Grade 12

Andrew Buelter, Juneau; Alicia Childs, Columbus; Wesley McLain, Juneau; Micah Missall, Rio.

Grade 11

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Joel Kluz, Juneau; Darren Schuster, Juneau; Jennifer Taylor Evert, Beaver Dam; Elijah Wohling, Beaver Dam.

Grade 10

Caelan Baney, Columbus; Carter Huber, Columbus; Naomi Hundt, Beaver Dam; Faith Retzlaff, Columbus.

Grade 9

Bridget Cichanofsky, Reeseville.

Commendables (3.0- 3.249 GPA)

Grade 12

Breanna Preskar, Juneau.

Grade 11

Megan Grambsch, Columbus; Gabriel Uttech, Fall River; Nicholas Yaroch, Fall River.

Grade 10

Jesse Schultz, Columbus; Josiah Schwartz, Columbus; Brandon Steger, Juneau.

Grade 9

Hunter Sommer, Columbus; Nathan Yaroch, Fall River.

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.