Bret Lentz of Pardeeville, made the president’s list at Drake University.
To be eligible for the Deans' list students must have earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher during the Spring 2019 semester at Drake.
To be eligible for the President's list students must have earned a perfect 4.0 GPA during the Spring 2019 semester at Drake.
