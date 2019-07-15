The following students graduated from Edgewood College on May 19, 2019.
The following students include, Aparna Kalra, of Beaver Dam; Cassandra Hollatz, of Reeseville; Gabby Buska, of Watertown; Hailey Buteyn, of Randolph; Laura Casey, of Rio; Kaylee Dykes, of Portage; Megan Young, of Poynette; Troy DeYoung, of Cambria; Angela Flickinger-Pierce, of Poynette; and Cathy Aspenson, of Columbus.
