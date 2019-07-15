The following students graduated from Edgewood College on May 19, 2019.
The following students include, Laura Dunse, of Prairie du Sac; Katie Vieth, of Prairie du Sac; Kurtis Stoddard, of Spring Green; Kenzie Gorman, of Spring Green; Molly DuCharme, of Spring Green; Mary Kate Dischler, of Reedsburg; Kaylie Polk, of Reedsburg; Aaron Svetly, of Reedsburg; Nicole Baker, of Reedsburg; Erica Schauf, of Lodi; Steven Smith, of Lodi; Natia Schoepp, of Lodi; Chelsie Lee, of Baraboo; Jennifer Kish, of Baraboo; Brianna Cotter, of Baraboo; Haley Brooks, of Baraboo; Anna Hoeppner, of Sauk City; Elena Ladanenko, of Sauk City; Kayla Harrison, of Sauk City; Rachel Kuhnau, of Sauk City; Nicolas Coquard, of Sauk City; and Magdalena Jaworska, of Wisconsin Dells.
