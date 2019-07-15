St. Cloud State University has announced the names of more than 1,193 students whose academic achievement placed them on the 2019 spring semester dean's list. To be eligible for the honor, students must have a grade point average of 3.75 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
Students include, Lauren Kirchberg, of Columbus; and Molly Callen, of Portage.
