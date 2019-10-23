On Oct. 15, President Donald Trump named the recipients of the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching and the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Science, Mathematics and Engineering Mentoring.
Awardees come from schools in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, the Department of Defense Education Activity schools, and schools in the United States territories of Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. Nominations and awards are facilitated by the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy and the National Science Foundation. The individuals and organizations are 2017 and 2018 Awardees.
Michelle Howe of Lodi Middle School received the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching. Teachers are selected based on their distinction in the classroom and dedication to improving science, technology, engineering, and math education.
