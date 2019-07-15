Jack Lutter of Wisconsin Dells, graduated from Ripon College during the 2018-19 academic year, with major(s) in Business Management and Exercise Science - Sports Management and a minor in Politics and Government .
Lutter is the child of Steven and Kathryn Lutter of Wisconsin Dells.
