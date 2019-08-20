Moraine Park Technical College, 700 Gould St., Beaver Dam, will offer Computer Basics for Beginners - modules 1, 2, 3, and 4 from 9 a.m. to noon for 12 sessions on Thursdays beginning Aug. 29. Attendees will learn computer basics through using email and the Internet. Seniors, age 62 and older, cost is $19.52 total, other ages, $156.04 total. For more information and to register, call 920-924-3207.
