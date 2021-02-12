Nominations accepted for education awards

The School District of Baraboo will accept nominations for the Excellence in Education Award and the Distinguished Elementary Teacher Award programs for the 2020-21 school year. The EIEA award is sponsored by the Baraboo High School graduating class of 1956 and the DETA award by Andrew Hauge. Both groups have established an endowment fund with the Greater Sauk County Community Foundation for the purpose of financing all costs associated with the award programs. The purpose of which is to recognize and honor outstanding teachers in the Baraboo School District who have distinguished themselves as exemplary teachers and who have demonstrated exceptional leadership skills and dedication to the young people of the Baraboo community. The recipients of these annual awards will be announced near the end of the current school year at a special award ceremony.
The recipients of the awards, who will be chosen by a five-member selection committee of retired teachers, community members and school district officials, will receive a framed honorary certificate and a stipend of at least $1,000 to be used for a professional development or educational enrichment activity which will enhance the teacher’s knowledge, skills and classroom effectiveness. In addition, the winning teacher’s name for the EIEA, which is given to a secondary teacher in the BSD, will be engraved on a large bronze plaque which hangs in the Media Center of BHS. The plaque is inscribed with a tribute to the former teachers of the class of ‘56 who, “taught, guided and inspired” them during their years at Baraboo Junior High and Baraboo High School.
To be eligible for these awards a teacher must be licensed and certified by the State of Wisconsin; employed as a full-time teacher by the district; and planning to return as a full-time teacher in this district for the next school year.
The selection committee will judge candidates based on the following criteria: mastery of sound classroom instructional skills; use of initiative, creativity and innovation in teaching techniques; motivational and leadership skills with students and colleagues; involvement in school organizations and activities; involvement in professional organizations, seminars and continuing education; positive relationships with superiors, colleagues, students and parents.
The school district seeks nominations for the Excellence in Education Award for middle school and high school educators and the Distinguished Elementary Teacher Award for 2021. Nominations may be made by a teacher colleague, an administrator, a parent of a student. Nomination forms may be obtained at baraboo.k12.wi.us or at any district school building. A written letter in support of the nominee must also be submitted. Guidelines for the letter will be included with the nomination form, which must be received by Glenn Bildsten at Baraboo High School, 1201 Draper St., Baraboo, WI, 53913 by March 12, to be valid.