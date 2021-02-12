Nominations accepted for education awards

The School District of Baraboo will accept nominations for the Excellence in Education Award and the Distinguished Elementary Teacher Award programs for the 2020-21 school year. The EIEA award is sponsored by the Baraboo High School graduating class of 1956 and the DETA award by Andrew Hauge. Both groups have established an endowment fund with the Greater Sauk County Community Foundation for the purpose of financing all costs associated with the award programs. The purpose of which is to recognize and honor outstanding teachers in the Baraboo School District who have distinguished themselves as exemplary teachers and who have demonstrated exceptional leadership skills and dedication to the young people of the Baraboo community. The recipients of these annual awards will be announced near the end of the current school year at a special award ceremony.