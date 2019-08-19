Audrey Oien of Beaver Dam has earned a perfect 4.0 grade-point average for the fall 2018 term earning president’s list at Coastal Carolina University, Conway, South Carolina.
Breaking
COLLEGE ANNOUNCEMENTS
