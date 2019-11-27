High honors
Grades 5-8 with “A” Average
Morgan Matula, Alexis Parchem, Catherine Zieroth, Callie Ciolkosz, Emma Hoppmann, Chara Jantz, Michael Kowalski, Kalaria Krause, Justice Oh, Maura Willis, Marta Leeland, Caitlyn Schroeder, Robert Warren, Mekah Erdmann, Nicole Isakson, Joshua Powers.
Honor Roll
Grades 5-8 with “B” Average
Nicole Powers, Addison Stilwell, Jacob Helmann, Colin Thompson, Calvin Behnke, Evan Kraucyk, Isabella Opalewski.
