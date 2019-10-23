Portage High School hosts 9 exchange students

Nine exchange students are making Portage and the high school their home for the semester or the school year. Those students got together on Sept. 17 and include, from front, left, Maria Planet-Sunol, senior from Spain, staying with the Spears family; Inkrank “Ink” Uttamangkapong, senior from Thailand, staying with the Stahler family; back row, Jovana Ristevski, senior from Serbia, staying with the Wood family; Bartosz “Bartek” Nadzikiewicz, junior from Poland, staying with the Zdrodowski family; Paulette Illades-Mejia, senior from Mexico, staying with the Zirbes family; Lucia Alonso, semester only, sophomore from Germany, staying with the Aldridge family; Hanna Lof, junior from Sweden, staying with the Lawrence family; not shown, Boguslav “Bo” Lavryk, junior from the Ukraine, staying with the Schlinkert family; Joelle Wahl, sophomore from Germany, staying with the Biehl family.
