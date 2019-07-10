Principal’s List
Grades 6-8
Margaret Bass, Grace Gawronski, Brogan Mittlesteadt, Ian Pynenberg, and Caleb Rocha.
A Honor Roll
Grades 6-8
Thomas Albers, Ben Bruer, Kevin Green, Edison Alonso, Madison Crary, Treyton Schinker, Erika Tourdot, Katria Brandt, Skylar Foss, and Ethan Schneider.
B Honor Roll
Grades 6-8
Blake Baumgart, Ethan Horkan, Addison Meister, Gabe Brooks, Haylee Kast, Brynn Mikonowicz, Molly Duvalle, Shane Kowalke, Dane Tonkinson, Mason Hess, Charley McGlynn, Kailey Wilcox, and Adam Williams.
