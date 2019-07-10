{{featured_button_text}}

Principal’s List

Grades 6-8

Margaret Bass, Grace Gawronski, Brogan Mittlesteadt, Ian Pynenberg, and Caleb Rocha.

A Honor Roll

Grades 6-8

Thomas Albers, Ben Bruer, Kevin Green, Edison Alonso, Madison Crary, Treyton Schinker, Erika Tourdot, Katria Brandt, Skylar Foss, and Ethan Schneider.

B Honor Roll

Grades 6-8

Blake Baumgart, Ethan Horkan, Addison Meister, Gabe Brooks, Haylee Kast, Brynn Mikonowicz, Molly Duvalle, Shane Kowalke, Dane Tonkinson, Mason Hess, Charley McGlynn, Kailey Wilcox, and Adam Williams.

