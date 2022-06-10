 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
School district to offer summer food program

The Baraboo School District will participate in the Summer Food Service Program funded by the United States Department of Agriculture and administered by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.

The program provides nutritious meals to children during the summer, when free and reduced-priced school meals are unavailable. Free meals will be made available to all children and teens from June 13 to July 12 at:

Al Behrman Elementary School, 400 Mulberry St., Baraboo, breakfast from 7-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Baraboo High School, 1201 Draper St., Baraboo, breakfast from 7-8:30 a.m., lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The healthy meals are prepared by Baraboo School District staff free of charge. There is no need to sign up or apply, simply show up during service hours.

