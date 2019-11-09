First Quarter
High honors: 3.5-4.0 GPA
Grade 5
Lucas Gentz, Alex Nehls.
Grade 6
Pearl Brandt, Lilly Giroux, Abigail Tolkinen.
Grade 7
Abel Brandt, Michel Krebs, Emily Krueger, Jenna Schaalma.
Grade 8
Lillian Brandt, Ava Holtz, Benjamin Kluz, Brooke Nehls, Olivia Passig, Erin Schmidt, Owen Schultz, John Shramek.
Honors: 3.0-3.499 GPA
Grade 5
Abigail Kast, Olivia Mendolla-Coron, Kari Schmidt, Autumn Schultz.
Grade 6
Haily Niemuth, Jayden Rabehl, Colten Schultz, Hayden Schultz, Wade Winter.
Grade 7
Kaitlin Feller, Travis Justmann.
Grade 8
Ryan Fehrman, Michael Milfred, Markus Rabehl, Landon Roy.
Effort Honors
Grade 5
Hailey Ockerlander.
Grade 6
Slade Yuenger.
Grade 7
Easton Wolter.
