First Quarter

High honors: 3.5-4.0 GPA

Grade 5

Lucas Gentz, Alex Nehls.

Grade 6

Pearl Brandt, Lilly Giroux, Abigail Tolkinen.

Grade 7

Abel Brandt, Michel Krebs, Emily Krueger, Jenna Schaalma.

Grade 8

Lillian Brandt, Ava Holtz, Benjamin Kluz, Brooke Nehls, Olivia Passig, Erin Schmidt, Owen Schultz, John Shramek.

Honors: 3.0-3.499 GPA

Grade 5

Abigail Kast, Olivia Mendolla-Coron, Kari Schmidt, Autumn Schultz.

Grade 6

Haily Niemuth, Jayden Rabehl, Colten Schultz, Hayden Schultz, Wade Winter.

Grade 7

Kaitlin Feller, Travis Justmann.

Grade 8

Ryan Fehrman, Michael Milfred, Markus Rabehl, Landon Roy.

Effort Honors

Grade 5

Hailey Ockerlander.

Grade 6

Slade Yuenger.

Grade 7

Easton Wolter.

