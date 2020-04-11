St. John's Lutheran School honor roll, term 3

Term 3
High honors
Grade 8
Lillian Brandt, Ava Holtz, Benjamin Kluz, Brooke Nehls, Olivia Passig, Erin Schmidt, Owen Schultz, John Shramek.
Grade 7
Abel Brandt, Michel Krebs, Emily Krueger, Jenna Schaalma.
Grade 6
Pearl Brandt, Lilly Giroux, Abigail Tolkinen.
Grade 5
Lucas Gentz, Alex Nehls, Autumn Schultz.
Honors
Grade 8
Michael Milfred, Markus Rabehl, Paris Rennhack, Landon Roy.
Grade 7
Travis Justmann, Zachary Passig.
Grade 6
Colten Schultz, Wade Winter.
Grade 5
Abigail Kast, Kari Schmidt.
Effort Honors
Grade 5
Hailey Ockerlander.
