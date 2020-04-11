St. John's Lutheran School honor roll, term 3
St. John's Lutheran School honor roll, term 3

Term 3

High honors

Grade 8

Lillian Brandt, Ava Holtz, Benjamin Kluz, Brooke Nehls, Olivia Passig, Erin Schmidt, Owen Schultz, John Shramek.

Grade 7

Abel Brandt, Michel Krebs, Emily Krueger, Jenna Schaalma.

Grade 6

Pearl Brandt, Lilly Giroux, Abigail Tolkinen.

Grade 5

Lucas Gentz, Alex Nehls, Autumn Schultz.

Honors

Grade 8

Michael Milfred, Markus Rabehl, Paris Rennhack, Landon Roy.

Grade 7

Travis Justmann, Zachary Passig.

Grade 6

Colten Schultz, Wade Winter.

Grade 5

Abigail Kast, Kari Schmidt.

Effort Honors

Grade 5

Hailey Ockerlander.

