A Honor Roll
Grades 5-8
Lukas Albrecht, Ethan Braun, Jake Lichte, Aubrey Mathews, Chloe Roloff, Gracie Roloff, Emma Schmidt, Dayne Schultz, Andrew Stando, Matthew Stando, Grant Weber, Emma Williams, Jackob Albrecht, Trenton Dehn, Ava VanCoulter, Brett Wilson, Masina Reuter, Amalie johnson, Sawyer Roloff, Joseph Deering, Mia Fuller, Noah Herritz, Callie Curtin, Jaelyn Ray, Kaiden Fuhrman, Ashlyn Mathews, Kylee Molitor, Brianna VanCoulter, Brynn Oberman, Sophie Williams, Hunter Abbott, Abby Alcantar, Drake Murphy, Searra Stowers, Emma Herritz, and Chloe Klitzke.
B Honor Roll
Grades 5-8
Sierra Breidenbach, Kinley Skinner, Grace Thomas, Malinda Wafle, Newton Butler, Connor Combs, Anna Gerike, Kendra Daniels, Brad Gleash, Luna Murphy, Londonn Holder, Kenny Meyer, Rhaya Schultz, and Logan Brown.
