The following students earned degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater at spring commencement on May 18, 2019.
Rebecca Keach, of Mauston; Miles Nielsen, of Mauston; and Jordan Mach, of Necedah.
The following students earned degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater at spring commencement on May 18, 2019.
Rebecca Keach, of Mauston; Miles Nielsen, of Mauston; and Jordan Mach, of Necedah.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)