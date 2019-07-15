The following students earned degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater at spring commencement on May 18, 2019.
Patrick Austin, of Portage; Alyssa Britsch, of Portage; Jordan Hebl, of Portage; Tyler Fallahi, of Portage; Erin McDonald, of Portage; Elizabeth Murphy, of Portage; Alexandra Platt, of Portage; Haley Williams, of Pardeeville; Kyle Canales, of Rio; Jenna Pribbenow, of Rio; Tanner Boebel, of Friendship; Aleicia Gannon, of Adams; Ashly Manske, of Princeton; Jared Lois, of Wautoma; Meredith Harmon, of Columbus; Katie Koenitzer, of Columbus; and Brianna Sukenik, of Columbus.
