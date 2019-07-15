The following students earned degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater at spring commencement on May 18, 2019.
Anna Benzine, of Fall River; Emily Neuman, of Fall River; Ashley Millan, of Fall River; Tiffany Katsma, of Randolph; Emma Nelson, of Randolph; Michayla Swanson, of Randolph; Matthew Bosse, of Juneau; Sarah Schmidt, of Juneau; Timothy Tallmann, of Juneau; Hannah Flagg, of Lomira; Terrel Morgan, of Lomira; Taylor Hall, of Hartford; Tyler Hamlin, of Hartford; Rachel House, of Hartford; Amanda Huettel, of Hartford; Kelly Kirnberger, of Hartford; Amra Kopic, of Hartford; Alyssa Leikam, of Hartford; Hannah Young, of Hartford; Rose Zignego, of Hartford; Christopher Hanson, of Waupun; Callie Mischler, of Waupun; Dan Sanders, of Waupun; Emily Schroeder, of Waupun; Alexander Tyler, of Waupun; Justin Heitman, of Watertown; Trey Jahnke, of Watertown; Crystal Kirchner, of Watertown; Amedee O'Gorman, of Watertown; Megan Rowoldt, of Watertown; Leah Scheid, of Watertown; Clayton Holst, of Mayville; Julia Nothem, of Mayville; David Trevarthen, of Mayville; Sarah Kuck, of Neosho; Callie Neu, of Neosho; Connor Lanigan, of Waterloo; Jennifer McKay, of Waterloo; Eric Limberg, of Campbellsport; Lindsay Muench, of Campbellsport; Gavin Lorenz, of Beaver Dam; Jason Meis, of Beaver Dam; Morgen Mischler, of Beaver Dam; Cheyenne Rahn, of Beaver Dam; Abby Schmidt, of Beaver Dam; Mandy Steindorf, of Beaver Dam; Jesse Lynch, of Reeseville; Rebekah McKinley, of Hutisford; and Jennifer Roberts, of Clyman.
