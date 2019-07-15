The following students earned degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater at spring commencement on May 18, 2019.
Nicole Alt, of Plain; Trent Anderson, of Merrimac; Tillman Petersen, of Lodi; Megan Ederer, of Baraboo; Jordyn Laymon, of Baraboo: Hannah Shuster, of Baraboo; Catherine Kirner, of Prairie du Sac; Austin Lins, of Prairie du Sac; Martina Reuter, of Prairie du Sac; Lucas Zajicek, of Prairie du Sac; Lucas Price, of Spring Green; Paul Zech, of Sauk City; Dylan Vickers, of Lake Delton; Sarah Beisbier, of Reedsburg; Derek Webber, of Reedsburg; and Marissa Dachs, of Iron Ridge.
