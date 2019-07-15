The following undergraduate students were named to the second semester, 2018-19 Dean's List at Saint Mary's University of Minnesota's Winona Campus. The list includes 343 undergraduate students who earned a grade point average of 3.60 or better on a 4.0 scale.
Students include, Michael Maniak, of Wisconsin Dells; and Grace Wilson, of Portage.
Saint Mary's University of Minnesota has about 5,600 students enrolled in undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs in Winona, the Twin Cities, Rochester, greater Minnesota, Wisconsin, Jamaica and Nairobi, Kenya. At Saint Mary's residential campus in Winona, the undergraduate curriculum combines traditional liberal arts and sciences with career preparation in a student-centered environment.
