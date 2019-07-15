The following individuals from your area have been named to the Dean's List at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee for the Spring 2019 semester. The Dean's List recognizes full-time undergraduate students who have earned a 3.5 GPA or higher. UWM is the second largest university in the State of Wisconsin, with more than 25,000 undergraduate and graduate students.
The students include, Haley Gregorio, of Fall River; and Megan Waterworth, of Fall River.
