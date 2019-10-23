{{featured_button_text}}
Students perform to packed house

The St. John's Lutheran School 1first through fourth grade students performed "Pirates, the Musical" on Oct. 18 to a packed house. Teacher Sarah Durkee directed.

 TANA KLEMM/Contributed
