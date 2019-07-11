The following local residents were among 833 students receiving degrees from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls following spring commencement in May. Bachelor's degrees were awarded to 687 undergraduates while 146 students received master's degrees.
The students include, Darius Scholz, of Briggsville; Alyssa Lee, of Columbus; Wyatt Cook, of Pardeeville; and Peter Daentl, of Portage.
