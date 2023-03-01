The February “Above the Line” theme at Grand Avenue Elementary School was “empathy.” On Feb. 17, these students received awards from classroom teachers and staff.
Students who were recognized include Dalton Slaney, Pria Steinmetz, Poppi Eckstein, Abby Vande Hey, Jack Franciskovich, Sullivan Osgood, Scarlett Breunig, Walter Olson, Kenzi Snider, Nash Krumenauer, Paige Myers, Henry Homar, Drew Price, Kellen Dutton, Briggs Ludowitz, Makenzy Wilke, Chloe Maly, Ellie Nelson, Nellie Kaderavek, Teagan Quinn, Emma Lombard, Olivia Naggs, Odin Stephens, Skyler Yngsdal, Kohl Johnson, Easton, Karly Kepler, Josie Kinney, Daneya Rowe-Smith, Cooper Rennicke, August Scott, Harper Lenerz, Mila Rahman, Stephanie Baker, Bryce Jacobs, Keira Breunig.