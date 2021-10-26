Students recognized for fairness

 Skip to main content
 GRAND AVENUE/Contributed

The October “Above the Line” theme at Grand Avenue Elementary School was “fairness.” On Oct. 22, these students received awards from classroom teachers and staff.

Students who were recognized include Hallie Ballweg, Peter Smith, Peyton Schmidt, Mya Goodman, Quinn Goetsch, Rowdy Smith, Helena Olson, Chase Beckwith, Bennett Rhode, Caleeah McGuire, Allana Ortegren, Karly Kepler, Khloe Walker, Kaylin Dederich, Lucas Muehrer, Marisol Reyes Guethlein, Tate Bindl, Aria Kraemer, Kendra Frey, August Olson, Maelee Boda, Sophie Keller, Brady Ullmann, Basil Welch, Emerson Calvo, Danica Baxter, Drew Brickl, Michael Paul, Henry Dean, Violet Richard, Cora Sivam, Dylann Fisher, Michael Palmer, Reid Hart.

