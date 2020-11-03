STUDENTS RECOGNIZED FOR FAIRNESS

The October “Above the Line” theme at Grand Avenue Elementary School was “Fairness.” On Oct. 27, these students received awards from classroom teachers or staff.
Award winners include, Kelsey Marquardt, Mason Ramirez, Savannah Ziegler, Cooper Rennicke, Harley Miller, Mason Henn, Lestad Vela, Sophie Prehn, Sawyer Weigel, Emellia Osgood, Brock Maier, Kaylin Murphy, Elliot Ruhland, Sam Patterson, Charlie McKellar, Max Schultz, Amaria Parchem Ramirez, Livie Andres, Brianna Kuhnke, Izabel Brickl, Milo Donaldson, Devan Bell, Oliver Harms, Drew Brickl, Rylie Anen, Ethan Duren, Travis Balch, Alex Brem, McKenzie Ambler, Kash Caldwell, Michael Jolicoeur, Brooke Braund, Charlotte Brennan, Hayden Kruchten, Lilly Hatfield, Finley Hooverson.
