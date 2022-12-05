Students recognized for respect

The November “Above the Line” theme at Grand Avenue Elementary School was “respect.” On Nov. 18, these students received awards from classroom teachers and staff.
Students who were recognized include Madden Bourland, Aubrey Hellenbrand, Taylor Ruhland, Mae Appleton, Hunter Weum, Jacob Schoepp, Alyssa McGuigan, Hadley Wheatman, Evynne Lewis, Aiden Kalkofen, Owen Reinart, Nora Turner-Breunig, August Lenerz, Crosby Miller, Madison Kahl, Sofia Lopez, Rylin Murphy, Matthew Otto, Xavier Ashley, Sam Appleton, Lyra Goetz, Anastasia Crowder, Paige Wood, Autumn Winkers, Hallie Ballweg, Ethan Desso, Maelee Boda, Maycee Bradley, Natalie Nurkala, Ryette Smith, Alex Reible, Izabel Brickl, Spencer Davis, Gracelyn Kleist.