On Jan. 25, Wayne Bartels Middle School students participated in the U.S. Department of Energy's Science & Math Quiz Bowl held in Madison. Two teams were selected to compete against 20 teams from around the state. Questions covered Earth/space science, physical science, life science, energy, and math. The team of Ezra Laufenberg, Olivia Goldthorpe, Ethan Macomber and Nathan Essex continued to win through round seven. Pictured, from front left, are Jairus Dadam, Joey Bowers, Hunter Hohenstein; back row, Ally Saloun, Olivia Goldthorpe, Ethan Macomber, Nathan Essex, Ezra Laufenberg.