The following area students completed degree requirements at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in May. The 109th annual spring commencement was held at the La Crosse Center Sunday, May 12.
Students earning degrees in May included: David Biffert, of Baraboo; Elizabeth Carignan, of Baraboo; Abigail Pinkston, of Baraboo; Dayn Swanson, of Baraboo; Mikayla Chrisler, of Prairie du Sac; Breana Larson, of Prairie du Sac; Kali McCoy, of Prairie du Sac; Julia Reinke, of Prairie du Sac; Kelsey Breunig, of Sauk City; Logan Chrisler, of Sauk City; Kelsey Kohlbeck, of Sauk City; Jenna Jacobson, of Spring Green; Claire Blau, of Merrimac; Peter Hancovsky, of Wisconsin Dells; and Hannah Van Genderen, of Wisconsin Dells.
