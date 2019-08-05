Nearly 7,000 students received degrees during the UW-Madison's spring commencement ceremonies, May 10-11.
The ceremony for doctoral, MFA and Medical Degree graduates was May 10 at the Kohl Center, bachelor's, master's and law graduates received their degrees May 11 at Camp Randall.
The commencement speaker was NFL superstar and former Badger J.J. Watt, who told graduates that the path to your dreams often never goes the way you imagine it will.
"When you figure your dream out, remember it will not be a straight path," he said. "Stay committed. Never lose sight of what it is you want to accomplish. Don't be afraid to ask for help along the way, and don't be afraid to help others along their path."
Graduates from Columbus included, Jess Alanis, Law School, Doctor of Law (Juris Doctor), Law, Naomi Ferrel, College of Letters and Science, Master of Arts-Library and Information Studies, Library and Information Studies, Colin Freidel, College of Engineering, Master of Science-Industrial Engineering, Industrial Engineering, Elizabeth Gerber, School of Human Ecology, Bachelor of Science-Community and Nonprofit Leadership, Community and Nonprofit Leadership, Brian Gilbertson, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science-Mechanical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Autumn Hardesty, School of Education, Bachelor of Science-Art, Art, Adele Poser, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology, Spanish.
Graduates from Fall River include, Hunter Lee, School of Pharmacy, Bachelor of Science-Pharmacology and Toxicology, Pharmacology and Toxicology, Joseph Schroeder, School of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration, Business: Finance, Investment and Banking, Graduated with Distinction.
