University of Wisconsin Oshkosh officials have announced the names of students who qualified for the University's Dean's List and Honor Roll in spring 2019.
To qualify for the honor roll on the UW Oshkosh campus, a student must take at least 12 credits and earn a grade-point average (GPA) of at least 3.3 (out of a possible 4.0). Those with a GPA of 3.75 or better qualify for the Dean’s List.
The students include, Marissa Anderson, of Plain; Beth Baty, of Plain; Tammrin Richard, of Plain; Gabrielle Bancroft-Hart, of Cambria; Talia Burmania, of Cambria; Zoe Dykstra, of Cambria; Emma Grahn, of Cambria; Madison Quade, of Cambria; Jacob Anderson, of Columbus; Dylan Golemgeski, of Columbus; Mitchell Hasey, of Columbus; Aleigha Phillips, of Columbus; Corrine Seibt, of Columbus; Jaime Sydow, of Columbus; Amanda Zander, of Columbus; Lily Zablocki, of Endeavor; Lexi Colotti, of Fall River; Cortney Mullen, of Fall River; Roman Mullen, of Fall River; Danielle Sawyer, of Fall River; Jessica Sawyer, of Fall River; Jacob Smith, of Fall River; Hunter Tank, of Fall River; Samantha Volkmann, of Fall River; Elizabeth Anthon, of Lodi; Courtney Davis, of Lodi; Jillian Heintz, of Lodi; Rachel Porter, of Lodi; Amber Richter, of Lodi; Julie Hartwig, of Montello; Brandy Whaley, of Montello; Kendra Besaw, of Neshkoro; Stefani Danzeisen, of Neshkoro; Danielle Kind, of Neshkoro; Nicholas Cerro, of Pardeeville; Jennifer Kamrath, of Pardeeville; Kirston Purtell, of Pardeeville; Payton Purtell, of Pardeeville; Joshua Brost, of Portage; Shih Ting Chao, of Portage; Madison Hebl, of Portage; Addison Hemming, of Portage; Zoe Maurer, of Portage; Audra Jenson, of Poynette; Elizabeth Reddeman, of Poynette; Morgan Thiele, of Poynette; Kari Bohlman, of Randolph; Nicole Crescio, of Randolph; Cheyenne Fuller, of Randolph; Rebecca Leystra, of Randolph; Anthony Priester, of Randolph; Gage Rataczak, of Randolph; and Douglas Thompson, of Westfield.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)