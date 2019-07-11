University of Wisconsin Oshkosh officials have announced the names of students who qualified for the University's Dean's List and Honor Roll in spring 2019.
To qualify for the honor roll on the UW Oshkosh campus, a student must take at least 12 credits and earn a grade-point average (GPA) of at least 3.3 (out of a possible 4.0). Those with a GPA of 3.75 or better qualify for the Dean’s List.
The students include, Mariah Burdick, of Reedsburg; Keegan Cummins, of Reedsburg; Spenser Greenwood, of Reedsburg; Larissa Jaech, of Reedsburg; Morgan Schyvinck, of Reedsburg; and Lydia Westedt, of La Valle.
