The University of Wisconsin-Platteville announced its Chancellor's List, honoring those with perfect 4.0 grade-point averages for the spring 2019 semester.
UW-Platteville, founded in 1866, has been named the best in Wisconsin for annual return on investment for the fourth consecutive year by Payscale and the best in the state (and seventh nationally) for employment by Zippia, the Career Expert.
For more information on the university, located in Southwest Wisconsin, visit uwplatt.edu.
Students from this area who earned the 4.0 grade-point average include: James Frank, of Plain; Courtney Schmidt, of Columbus; Nicholas Brozek, of Fall River; Andrew Ricks, of Lodi; Kami Schoepp, of Lodi; Samuel Shirley, of Montello; Kayla Bentilla, of Neshkoro; Allison Foster, of Portage; and Benjamin Wadzinski, of Poynette.
