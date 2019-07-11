The University of Wisconsin-Platteville announces its Dean's List, honoring those full-time students who earned high honors in their respective colleges in the spring 2019 semester.
The College of Business, Industry, Life Science and Agriculture and the College of Liberal Arts and Education require grade-point averages of 3.75 and above for Dean's List honors, while the College of Engineering, Mathematics and Science requires students to reach at least a 3.50.
Students from this area on the Dean's List include: Michael Rowe, of Columbus; Courtney Schmidt, of Columbus; Victoria Timme, of Endeavor; Nicholas Brozek, of Fall River; Corrin Waterworth, of Fall River; Stephanie Frey, of Lodi; William Karls, of Lodi; Amy Payne, of Lodi; Noah Pfeil, of Lodi; Patrick Raleigh, of Lodi; Andrew Ricks, of Lodi; Kami Schoepp, of Lodi; Nathan Taylor, of Lodi; Lindsey Coddington, of Montello; Samuel Shirley, of Montello; Kayla Bentilla, of Neshkoro; Aaron Holbach, of Pardeeville; Jacob Witt, of Pardeeville; Allison Foster, of Portage; Andrew Smalley, of Portage; Caitlin Warren, of Portage; Rose Warren, of Portage; Kollin Boehm, of Poynette; William Pahman, of Poynette; Benjamin Wadzinski, of Poynette; Dylan Wadzinski, of Poynette; Drew Adel, of Randolph; Paden Agnew, of Randolph; Christian Abraham, of Westfield; and Connor Taft, of Westfield.
