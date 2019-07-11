The University of Wisconsin-Platteville announces its Dean's List, honoring those full-time students who earned high honors in their respective colleges in the spring 2019 semester.
The College of Business, Industry, Life Science and Agriculture and the College of Liberal Arts and Education require grade-point averages of 3.75 and above for Dean's List honors, while the College of Engineering, Mathematics and Science requires students to reach at least a 3.50.
Students from this area on the Dean's List include: Peter Cauley, of Lyndon Station; and Taylor Gray, of Mauston.
