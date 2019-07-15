The University of Wisconsin-Platteville celebrated its 202nd commencement ceremonies May 10-11 in Williams Fieldhouse, and the ceremonies featured local students.
UW-Platteville, founded in 1866, has been named the best in Wisconsin for annual return on investment for the fourth consecutive year by Payscale and the best in the state (and seventh nationally) for employment by Zippia, the Career Expert.
Students from this area who earned their bachelor's degrees include, Marlee Bonham, of Baraboo; Molly Fenske, of Baraboo; Robertas Kirkliauskas, of Baraboo; Daniel O'Rourke, of Baraboo; Erika Reisinger, of Merrimac; Nicole Bishop, of Sauk City; Nathan Limmex, of Spring Green; Sonja Passant, of Spring Green; and Abigail Rielly, of Spring Green.
