Waupun 4-year-old kindergarten registration open

WAUPUN — The Waupun Area School District is in the process of compiling the 4-year old kindergarten list for the 2020-21 school year.
To attend 4-year old kindergarten, students must be 4-years-old by Sept. 1. Parents that have a parent portal may register through their parent portal. Parents new to the district may register at waupunwi.infinitecampus.org/campus/olrloginkiosk/waupun. Non-resident families may apply at dpi.wi.gov/open-enrollment/applications.
For more information, call Linda Meagher at 920-324-3361 or email lmeagher@waupun.k12.wi.us.
