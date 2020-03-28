Waupun 4-year-old kindergarten registration open

WAUPUN — The Waupun Area School District is in the process of compiling the 4-year old kindergarten list for the 2020-21 school year.

To attend 4-year old kindergarten, students must be 4-years-old by Sept. 1. Parents that have a parent portal may register through their parent portal. Parents new to the district may register at waupunwi.infinitecampus.org/campus/olrloginkiosk/waupun. Non-resident families may apply at dpi.wi.gov/open-enrollment/applications.