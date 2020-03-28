Waupun 4-year-old kindergarten registration open
0 comments

Waupun 4-year-old kindergarten registration open

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WAUPUN — The Waupun Area School District is in the process of compiling the 4-year old kindergarten list for the 2020-21 school year.

To attend 4-year old kindergarten, students must be 4-years-old by Sept. 1. Parents that have a parent portal may register through their parent portal. Parents new to the district may register at  waupunwi.infinitecampus.org/campus/olrloginkiosk/waupun. Non-resident families may apply at dpi.wi.gov/open-enrollment/applications.

For more information, call Linda Meagher at 920-324-3361 or email lmeagher@waupun.k12.wi.us.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News