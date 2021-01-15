 Skip to main content
Waupun 4-year-old kindergarten registration open

WAUPUN — The Waupun Area School District 4-year old kindergarten registration begins Monday, Feb. 1 for the 2021-22 school year.

To attend 4-year old kindergarten, students must be 4-years-old by Sept. 1. Parents with a parent portal may register through that portal. Parents new to the district will find a 4K information sheet, brochure, handbook and link to the registration register at waupun.k12.wi.us/o/wasd/page/4k-program--4 on or after Feb. 1. Non-resident families may apply at dpi.wi.gov/open-enrollment/applications. Parents without computer access may contact Linda Meagher for assistance at 920-324-3361 or email lmeagher@waupun.k12.wi.us.

4K site placements will be determined in March. Registrations submitted after March 1 will be placed at the site that has the most availability.

