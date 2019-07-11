Minnesota State College Southeast in Red Wing and Winona, Minnesota, is proud to announce Megan Weishaar of Westfield onto the President's List for Spring Semester 2019.
226 students were named to the Spring 2019 President's List. Students on the list come from Minnesota (143) and nearby Wisconsin (50) as well as three foreign countries -- Canada, Kenya and the Republic of Korea -- and 19 different states: California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, New Jersey, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, and Washington.
To be eligible for the President's List, students must complete a minimum of 12 credits at MSC Southeast during an academic term and achieve a GPA of 3.5 or above.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)